New Strong Buy Stocks for November 10th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

The Progressive PGR: This company which is one of the major auto insurers in the country, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

The Progressive Corporation Price and Consensus

The Progressive Corporation price-consensus-chart | The Progressive Corporation Quote

PBF Energy PBF: This company which is a leading refiner of crude, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 day.

PBF Energy Inc. Price and Consensus

PBF Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | PBF Energy Inc. Quote

The Andersons ANDE: This company which is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

The Andersons, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Andersons, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Andersons, Inc. Quote

Kadant KAI: This company which is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Kadant Inc Price and Consensus

Kadant Inc price-consensus-chart | Kadant Inc Quote

RITHM CAP CP RITM: This company which is a provider of capital and services to the real estate and financial services industries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Rithm Capital Corp. Price and Consensus

Rithm Capital Corp. price-consensus-chart | Rithm Capital Corp. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

