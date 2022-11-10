New Strong Buy Stocks for November 10th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
The Howard Hughes Corporation HHC: This real estate company which is engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.
Howard Hughes Corporation The Price and Consensus
Howard Hughes Corporation The price-consensus-chart | Howard Hughes Corporation The Quote
Douglas Dynamics PLOW: This company which designs, manufactures and sells snow and ice control equipment for light trucks, which is comprised of snowplows and sand and salt spreaders, and related parts and accessories, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.
Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Douglas Dynamics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Quote
Travelzoo TZOO: This internet media company which is engaged in providing information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.
Travelzoo Price and Consensus
Travelzoo price-consensus-chart | Travelzoo Quote
Information Services Group III: This company which operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.
Information Services Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Information Services Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Information Services Group, Inc. Quote
AMERISAFE AMSF: This company which is a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance, which markets and underwrites its insurance through subsidiaries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 day.
AMERISAFE, Inc. Price and Consensus
AMERISAFE, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AMERISAFE, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.
This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF): Free Stock Analysis Report
Howard Hughes Corporation The (HHC): Free Stock Analysis Report
Information Services Group, Inc. (III): Free Stock Analysis Report
Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW): Free Stock Analysis Report
Travelzoo (TZOO): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.