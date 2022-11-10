New Strong Buy Stocks for November 10th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

The Howard Hughes Corporation HHC: This real estate company which is engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.

Douglas Dynamics PLOW: This company which designs, manufactures and sells snow and ice control equipment for light trucks, which is comprised of snowplows and sand and salt spreaders, and related parts and accessories, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

Travelzoo TZOO: This internet media company which is engaged in providing information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Information Services Group III: This company which operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

AMERISAFE AMSF: This company which is a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance, which markets and underwrites its insurance through subsidiaries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 day.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

