New Strong Buy Stocks for November 10th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Albertsons Companies, Inc. ACI: This owner and operator of food and drug stores in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

Bancolombia S.A. CIB: This provider of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. HCC: This producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF: This manufacturer and seller of hydrogen and nitrogen products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

PCB Bancorp PCB: This bank holding company for Pacific City Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

