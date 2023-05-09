New Strong Buy Stocks for May 9th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. SBGI: This media company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 87.5% over the last 60 days.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. AQST: This pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 55.2% over the last 60 days.

Playtika Holding Corp. PLTK: This mobile game developer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

Garrett Motion Inc. GTX: This turbocharger and electric-boosting technology company for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. LRMR: This clinical-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

