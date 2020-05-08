New Strong Buy Stocks for May 8th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA): This company that develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.7% over the last 60 days.

Acacia Communications Inc Price and Consensus

Acacia Communications Inc price-consensus-chart | Acacia Communications Inc Quote

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NBSE): This pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.1% over the last 60 days.

NeuBase Pharmaceuticals Inc Price and Consensus

NeuBase Pharmaceuticals Inc price-consensus-chart | NeuBase Pharmaceuticals Inc Quote

Chegg, Inc. (CHGG): This company that operates direct-to-student learning platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

Chegg Inc Price and Consensus

Chegg Inc price-consensus-chart | Chegg Inc Quote

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (GOSS): This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Gossamer Bio Inc Price and Consensus

Gossamer Bio Inc price-consensus-chart | Gossamer Bio Inc Quote

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NERV): This company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc Price and Consensus

Minerva Neurosciences Inc price-consensus-chart | Minerva Neurosciences Inc Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

