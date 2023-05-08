New Strong Buy Stocks for May 8th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Green Brick Partners, Inc. GRBK: This homebuilding and land development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.3% over the last 60 days.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. Price and Consensus

Green Brick Partners, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Green Brick Partners, Inc. Quote

Meritage Homes Corporation MTH: This homebuilding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 17.5% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes Corporation Price and Consensus

Meritage Homes Corporation price-consensus-chart | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote

Veolia Environnement SA VEOEY: This company that provides water, waste, and energy management solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 105.7% over the last 60 days.

Veolia Environnement SA Price and Consensus

Veolia Environnement SA price-consensus-chart | Veolia Environnement SA Quote

Graphic Packaging Holding Company GPK: This company which provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company Price and Consensus

Graphic Packaging Holding Company price-consensus-chart | Graphic Packaging Holding Company Quote

EZCORP, Inc. EZPW: This pawn services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

EZCORP, Inc. Price and Consensus

EZCORP, Inc. price-consensus-chart | EZCORP, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

