New Strong Buy Stocks for May 7th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Cabot Corporation (CBT): This specialty chemicals and performance materials company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.

Cabot Corporation Price and Consensus

Cabot Corporation price-consensus-chart | Cabot Corporation Quote

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): This global healthcare solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Owens & Minor, Inc. Price and Consensus

Owens & Minor, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Owens & Minor, Inc. Quote

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB): This provider of freight transportation services and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.

ArcBest Corporation Price and Consensus

ArcBest Corporation price-consensus-chart | ArcBest Corporation Quote

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG): This bank holding company for Bankwell Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.8% over the last 60 days.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. Quote

Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST): This manufacturer and seller of dental products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Envista Holdings Corporation Price and Consensus

Envista Holdings Corporation price-consensus-chart | Envista Holdings Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

