New Strong Buy Stocks for May 7th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT): This manufacturer and seller of nuclear components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 90 days.

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA): This company that engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.8% over the last 60 days.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI): This company that designs and manufactures analog radio frequency has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37% over the last 60 days.

Luminex Corporation (LMNX): This company that develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 30 days.

Parsons Corporation (PSN): This company that provides technology-based solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

