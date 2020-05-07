Markets

New Strong Buy Stocks for May 7th

Contributor
Tirthankar Chakraborty Zacks
Published

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT): This manufacturer and seller of nuclear components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 90 days.

BWX Technologies Inc Price and Consensus

 

BWX Technologies Inc Price and Consensus

BWX Technologies Inc price-consensus-chart | BWX Technologies Inc Quote

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA): This company that engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.8% over the last 60 days.

Murphy USA Inc Price and Consensus

 

Murphy USA Inc Price and Consensus

Murphy USA Inc price-consensus-chart | Murphy USA Inc Quote

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI): This company that designs and manufactures analog radio frequency has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37% over the last 60 days.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc Price and Consensus

 

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc Price and Consensus

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc price-consensus-chart | MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc Quote

Luminex Corporation (LMNX): This company that develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 30 days.

Luminex Corporation Price and Consensus

 

Luminex Corporation Price and Consensus

Luminex Corporation price-consensus-chart | Luminex Corporation Quote

Parsons Corporation (PSN): This company that provides technology-based solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Parsons Corporation Price and Consensus

 

Parsons Corporation Price and Consensus

Parsons Corporation price-consensus-chart | Parsons Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>


Click to get this free report

Parsons Corporation (PSN): Free Stock Analysis Report

Murphy USA Inc (MUSA): Free Stock Analysis Report

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI): Free Stock Analysis Report

Luminex Corporation (LMNX): Free Stock Analysis Report

BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular