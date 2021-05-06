New Strong Buy Stocks for May 6th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK): This manufacturer and marketer of access equipment, specialty vehicles and truck bodies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.5% over the last 60 days.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI): This designer, manufacturer and seller of firearms has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

APA Corporation (APA): This company that explores for and produces oil and gas with operations principally in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 100% over the last 60 days.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET): This manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO): This provider of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

