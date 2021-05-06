New Strong Buy Stocks for May 6th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Oshkosh Corporation (OSK): This manufacturer and marketer of access equipment, specialty vehicles and truck bodies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.5% over the last 60 days.
Oshkosh Corporation Price and Consensus
Oshkosh Corporation price-consensus-chart | Oshkosh Corporation Quote
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI): This designer, manufacturer and seller of firearms has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Quote
APA Corporation (APA): This company that explores for and produces oil and gas with operations principally in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 100% over the last 60 days.
APA Corporation Price and Consensus
APA Corporation price-consensus-chart | APA Corporation Quote
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET): This manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated Price and Consensus
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated Quote
Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO): This provider of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
Echo Global Logistics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Echo Global Logistics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Echo Global Logistics, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
