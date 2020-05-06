New Strong Buy Stocks for May 6th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Americas Gold And Silver Corporation (USAS): This metal producer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.
Americas Silver Corporation Price and Consensus
Americas Silver Corporation price-consensus-chart | Americas Silver Corporation Quote
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ): This operator of membership warehouse clubs has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Quote
Issuer Direct Corporation (ISDR): This market leader and innovator of disclosure management solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
Issuer Direct Corporation Price and Consensus
Issuer Direct Corporation price-consensus-chart | Issuer Direct Corporation Quote
NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN): This company that engages in the design and manufacture of photonic integrated circuit has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.2% over the last 60 days.
NeoPhotonics Corporation Price and Consensus
NeoPhotonics Corporation price-consensus-chart | NeoPhotonics Corporation Quote
Logitech International S.A. (LOGI): This global leader in peripherals for personal computers and other digital platforms has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 30 days.
Logitech International S.A. Price and Consensus
Logitech International S.A. price-consensus-chart | Logitech International S.A. Quote
