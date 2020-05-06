New Strong Buy Stocks for May 6th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Americas Gold And Silver Corporation (USAS): This metal producer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.

Americas Silver Corporation Price and Consensus

Americas Silver Corporation price-consensus-chart | Americas Silver Corporation Quote

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ): This operator of membership warehouse clubs has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Quote

Issuer Direct Corporation (ISDR): This market leader and innovator of disclosure management solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Issuer Direct Corporation Price and Consensus

Issuer Direct Corporation price-consensus-chart | Issuer Direct Corporation Quote

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN): This company that engages in the design and manufacture of photonic integrated circuit has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.2% over the last 60 days.

NeoPhotonics Corporation Price and Consensus

NeoPhotonics Corporation price-consensus-chart | NeoPhotonics Corporation Quote

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI): This global leader in peripherals for personal computers and other digital platforms has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 30 days.

Logitech International S.A. Price and Consensus

Logitech International S.A. price-consensus-chart | Logitech International S.A. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.

See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.