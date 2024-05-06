New Strong Buy Stocks for May 6th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Root, Inc. ROOT: This insurance products and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI: This server and storage solutions business has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PPC: This producer of fresh and frozen meat products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. DFH: This holding company for Dream Finders Homes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

DaVita Inc. DVA: This dialysis services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

