New Strong Buy Stocks for May 6th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:



APA APA: This Houston based company which is one of the world's leading independent energy companies engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 59.2% over the last 60 days.

CNX Resources CNX: This independent oil and gas exploration and production company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.8% over the last 60 days.

AutoNation AN: This automotive retailer in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 13.3% over the last 60 days.

Landsea Homes LSEA: This homebuilding company that designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

LouisianaPacific LPX: This leading manufacturer of sustainable, quality engineered wood building materials, structural framing products as well as exterior siding for use in residential, industrial, and light commercial construction, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

