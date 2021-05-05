New Strong Buy Stocks for May 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE): This company that engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes across the world has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI): This seller of new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH): This manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ): This bank holding company for First Business Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.8% over the last 60 days.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN): This manufacturer and seller of differentiated organic chemical products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

