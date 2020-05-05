New Strong Buy Stocks for May 5th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT): This pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

Iamgold Corporation (IAG): This gold mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA): This independent retailer of motor fuel and convenience merchandise has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.9% over the last 60 days.

RELX PLC (RELX): This company that provides information solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI): This Tier 1 Internet Service Provider (ISP) has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

