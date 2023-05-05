New Strong Buy Stocks for May 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Varex Imaging Corporation VREX: This X-ray imaging components company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated LGND: This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. RNGR: This company that provides onshore high specification well service rigs has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. SIGA: This pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

Kennametal Inc. KMT: This company that engages in the business of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

