New Strong Buy Stocks for May 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Perion Network PERI: This global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.3% over the last 60 days.

Chevron CVX: This energy company which is one of the largest publicly traded oil and gas companies in the world with operations that span almost every corner of the globe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 39.1% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Technical Consultants ATCX: This Austin-based company which provides technical testing, inspection engineering, and consulting services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.2% over the last 60 days.

ArcBest ARCB: This freight transportation services and solutions company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17% over the last 60 days.

Eagle Bulk Shipping EGLE: This U.S. based dry bulk shipping company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

