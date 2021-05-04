New Strong Buy Stocks for May 4th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH): This designer, builder and seller of single-family homes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.4% over the last 60 days.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT): This full-service home furnishings retailer in the Southern and Midwestern regions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 89.6% over the last 60 days.

Kohl's Corporation (KSS): This retailer of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW): This retailer of premium recreational boats has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21% over the last 60 days.

Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK): This manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the Recreational Vehicle, Manufactured Housing and Marine industries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

