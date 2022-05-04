New Strong Buy Stocks for May 4th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Encore Wire WIRE: This company which manufactures low-cost copper electrical building wire and cable, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 78.6% over the last 60 days.

Encore Wire Corporation Price and Consensus

Encore Wire Corporation price-consensus-chart | Encore Wire Corporation Quote

CNX Resources CNX: This independent oil and gas exploration and production company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.8% over the last 60 days.

CNX Resources Corporation. Price and Consensus

CNX Resources Corporation. price-consensus-chart | CNX Resources Corporation. Quote

Patrick Industries PATK: This company which is a major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the Recreational Vehicle, Manufactured Housing, and Marine industries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

Patrick Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Patrick Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Patrick Industries, Inc. Quote

Beazer Homes USA BZH: This company which designs homes to appeal primarily to entry-level and first move-up homebuyers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 10.8% over the last 60 days.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Price and Consensus

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Quote

StealthGas GASS: This company which provides international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

StealthGas, Inc. Price and Consensus

StealthGas, Inc. price-consensus-chart | StealthGas, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.