New Strong Buy Stocks for May 3rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Vita Coco Company COCO: This beverage company that develops, markets, and distributes coconut water, clean energy drink, sustainable enhanced water and protein-infused water, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.0% over the last 60 days.
Ryerson RYI: This service company that processes and distributes metals primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.8% over the last 60 days.
Garrett Motion GTX: This transportation systems company which offers turbochargers, engines, diesel tank and other related parts, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
Medpace MEDP: This company which is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization that provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 day.
Skechers SKX: This company designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children in the United States and overseas, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
