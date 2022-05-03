New Strong Buy Stocks for May 3rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. BSM: This company that owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Price and Consensus
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Quote
Westlake Corporation WLK: This manufacturer of petrochemicals, polymers, and building products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.
Westlake Corp. Price and Consensus
Westlake Corp. price-consensus-chart | Westlake Corp. Quote
Chemung Financial Corporation CHMG: This holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
Chemung Financial Corp Price and Consensus
Chemung Financial Corp price-consensus-chart | Chemung Financial Corp Quote
The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB: This energy infrastructure company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.
Williams Companies, Inc. The Price and Consensus
Williams Companies, Inc. The price-consensus-chart | Williams Companies, Inc. The Quote
AdvanSix Inc. ASIX: This manufacturer of polymer resins has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.9% over the last 60 days.
AdvanSix Price and Consensus
AdvanSix price-consensus-chart | AdvanSix Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Click to get this free report
Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB): Free Stock Analysis Report
Westlake Corp. (WLK): Free Stock Analysis Report
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM): Free Stock Analysis Report
AdvanSix (ASIX): Free Stock Analysis Report
Chemung Financial Corp (CHMG): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.