New Strong Buy Stocks for May 3rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. BSM: This company that owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Price and Consensus

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Quote

Westlake Corporation WLK: This manufacturer of petrochemicals, polymers, and building products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

Westlake Corp. Price and Consensus

Westlake Corp. price-consensus-chart | Westlake Corp. Quote

Chemung Financial Corporation CHMG: This holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Chemung Financial Corp Price and Consensus

Chemung Financial Corp price-consensus-chart | Chemung Financial Corp Quote

The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB: This energy infrastructure company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.

Williams Companies, Inc. The Price and Consensus

Williams Companies, Inc. The price-consensus-chart | Williams Companies, Inc. The Quote

AdvanSix Inc. ASIX: This manufacturer of polymer resins has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.9% over the last 60 days.

AdvanSix Price and Consensus

AdvanSix price-consensus-chart | AdvanSix Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.