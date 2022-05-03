Technology

New Strong Buy Stocks for May 3rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. BSM: This company that owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Westlake Corporation WLK: This manufacturer of petrochemicals, polymers, and building products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

Chemung Financial Corporation CHMG: This holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB: This energy infrastructure company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.

AdvanSix Inc. ASIX: This manufacturer of polymer resins has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.




