New Strong Buy Stocks for May 31st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK: This shipping company of dry-bulk cargoes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI: This energy infrastructure company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Capital Product Partners L.P. CPLP: This marine transportation services company from Greece has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

The GEO Group, Inc. GEO: This company that owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

OneWater Marine Inc. ONEW: This recreational boat retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

