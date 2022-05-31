New Strong Buy Stocks for May 31st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK: This shipping company of dry-bulk cargoes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Price and Consensus
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. price-consensus-chart | Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Quote
Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI: This energy infrastructure company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
Kinder Morgan, Inc. Price and Consensus
Kinder Morgan, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kinder Morgan, Inc. Quote
Capital Product Partners L.P. CPLP: This marine transportation services company from Greece has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.
Capital Product Partners L.P. Price and Consensus
Capital Product Partners L.P. price-consensus-chart | Capital Product Partners L.P. Quote
The GEO Group, Inc. GEO: This company that owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.
Geo Group Inc The Price and Consensus
Geo Group Inc The price-consensus-chart | Geo Group Inc The Quote
OneWater Marine Inc. ONEW: This recreational boat retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7% over the last 60 days.
OneWater Marine Inc. Price and Consensus
OneWater Marine Inc. price-consensus-chart | OneWater Marine Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
