New Strong Buy Stocks for May 2nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

The Marcus Corporation MCS: This hospitality and entertainment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 85.7% over the last 60 days.

Marcus Corporation (The) Price and Consensus

Marcus Corporation (The) price-consensus-chart | Marcus Corporation (The) Quote

Air Lease Corporation AL: This aircraft leasing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.

Air Lease Corporation Price and Consensus

Air Lease Corporation price-consensus-chart | Air Lease Corporation Quote

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM: This gold mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Price and Consensus

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited price-consensus-chart | Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Quote

Intrusion Inc. INTZ: This cybersecurity company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 65.6% over the last 60 days.

Intrusion Inc. Price and Consensus

Intrusion Inc. price-consensus-chart | Intrusion Inc. Quote

CVR Energy, Inc. CVI: This diversified energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

CVR Energy Inc. Price and Consensus

CVR Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | CVR Energy Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marcus Corporation (The) (MCS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Air Lease Corporation (AL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.