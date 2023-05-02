New Strong Buy Stocks for May 2nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Steelcase SCS: This company which is a designer and manufacturer of products used to create high-performance work environments, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Steelcase Inc. Price and Consensus

Steelcase Inc. price-consensus-chart | Steelcase Inc. Quote

MI Homes MHO: This company which is one of nation's leading builders of single-family homes in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

M/I Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus

M/I Homes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | M/I Homes, Inc. Quote

Gold Fields Limited GFI: This company which is one of the world's largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.0% over the last 60 day.

Gold Fields Limited Price and Consensus

Gold Fields Limited price-consensus-chart | Gold Fields Limited Quote

U.S. Silica Holdings SLCA: This company which makes and markets commercial silica, a specialized mineral, to a variety of attractive end markets in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. Quote

TriNet TNET: This company which is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

TriNet Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

TriNet Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TriNet Group, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

