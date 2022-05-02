New Strong Buy Stocks for May 2nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Navios Maritime Partners NMM: This seaborne transportation company which owns and operates dry cargo vessels, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24% over the last 60 days.

Ryder System R: This world's largest provider of integrated logistics and transportation solutions company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.

Avnet AVT: This world’s largest distributor of electronic components and computer product company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.

GasLog Partners GLOP: This Monaco-based company which owns, operates, and acquires LNG carriers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.

WilliamsSonoma WSM: This multi-channel specialty retailer of premium quality home products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 9.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.