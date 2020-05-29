New Strong Buy Stocks For May 29th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT): This company that distributes industrial products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
PFSweb, Inc. (PFSW): This company that provides omni-channel commerce solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX): This company that engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (ESSA): This company that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRBO): This clinical-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 65.6% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
