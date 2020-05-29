New Strong Buy Stocks For May 29th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT): This company that distributes industrial products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Quote

PFSweb, Inc. (PFSW): This company that provides omni-channel commerce solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

PFSweb, Inc. Price and Consensus

PFSweb, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PFSweb, Inc. Quote

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX): This company that engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Equinox Gold Corp. Price and Consensus

Equinox Gold Corp. price-consensus-chart | Equinox Gold Corp. Quote

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (ESSA): This company that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ESSA Bancorp, Inc. Quote

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRBO): This clinical-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 65.6% over the last 60 days.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce ""the world's first trillionaires,"" but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.