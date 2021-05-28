New Strong Buy Stocks for May 28th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Cummins Inc. (CMI) : This company that designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

Cummins Inc. Price and Consensus

Cummins Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cummins Inc. Quote

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) : This company that manufactures and markets building products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 87.5% over the last 60 days.

LouisianaPacific Corporation Price and Consensus

LouisianaPacific Corporation price-consensus-chart | LouisianaPacific Corporation Quote

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : This retailer and wholesaler of general consumer products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.2% over the last 60 days.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. Price and Consensus

Urban Outfitters, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Urban Outfitters, Inc. Quote

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) : This developer and operator of restaurants along with a gift shop has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.7% over the last 60 days.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Quote

Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) : This company that designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Diodes Incorporated Price and Consensus

Diodes Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Diodes Incorporated Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

