Markets

New Strong Buy Stocks For May 28th

Contributor
Tirthankar Chakraborty Zacks
Published

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Gold Fields Limited (GFI): This world's largest unhedged gold producer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.5% over the last 90 days.

Gold Fields Limited Price and Consensus

 

Gold Fields Limited Price and Consensus

Gold Fields Limited price-consensus-chart | Gold Fields Limited Quote

Atlantic Power Corporation (AT): This independent electric power producer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 87.5% over the last 30 days.

Atlantic Power Corporation Price and Consensus

 

Atlantic Power Corporation Price and Consensus

Atlantic Power Corporation price-consensus-chart | Atlantic Power Corporation Quote

Audioeye, Inc. (AEYE): This company that engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Audioeye, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Audioeye, Inc. Price and Consensus

Audioeye, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Audioeye, Inc. Quote

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY): This company that focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.6% over the last 60 days.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Price and Consensus

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. price-consensus-chart | Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Quote

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS): This special purpose acquisition company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

U.S. Well Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

U.S. Well Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | U.S. Well Services, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.1% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>


Click to get this free report

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY): Free Stock Analysis Report

Gold Fields Limited (GFI): Free Stock Analysis Report

Atlantic Power Corporation (AT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Audioeye, Inc. (AEYE): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular