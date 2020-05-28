New Strong Buy Stocks For May 28th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Gold Fields Limited (GFI): This world's largest unhedged gold producer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.5% over the last 90 days.

Gold Fields Limited Price and Consensus

Gold Fields Limited price-consensus-chart | Gold Fields Limited Quote

Atlantic Power Corporation (AT): This independent electric power producer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 87.5% over the last 30 days.

Atlantic Power Corporation Price and Consensus

Atlantic Power Corporation price-consensus-chart | Atlantic Power Corporation Quote

Audioeye, Inc. (AEYE): This company that engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Audioeye, Inc. Price and Consensus

Audioeye, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Audioeye, Inc. Quote

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY): This company that focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.6% over the last 60 days.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Price and Consensus

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. price-consensus-chart | Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Quote

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS): This special purpose acquisition company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

U.S. Well Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | U.S. Well Services, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

