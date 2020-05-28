New Strong Buy Stocks For May 28th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Gold Fields Limited (GFI): This world's largest unhedged gold producer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.5% over the last 90 days.
Gold Fields Limited Price and Consensus
Gold Fields Limited price-consensus-chart | Gold Fields Limited Quote
Atlantic Power Corporation (AT): This independent electric power producer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 87.5% over the last 30 days.
Atlantic Power Corporation Price and Consensus
Atlantic Power Corporation price-consensus-chart | Atlantic Power Corporation Quote
Audioeye, Inc. (AEYE): This company that engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
Audioeye, Inc. Price and Consensus
Audioeye, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Audioeye, Inc. Quote
Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY): This company that focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.6% over the last 60 days.
Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Price and Consensus
Oncolytics Biotech Inc. price-consensus-chart | Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Quote
U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS): This special purpose acquisition company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
U.S. Well Services, Inc. Price and Consensus
U.S. Well Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | U.S. Well Services, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.1% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>
Click to get this free report
U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY): Free Stock Analysis Report
Gold Fields Limited (GFI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Atlantic Power Corporation (AT): Free Stock Analysis Report
Audioeye, Inc. (AEYE): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.