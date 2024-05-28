New Strong Buy Stocks for May 28th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Amtech Systems, Inc. ASYS: This semiconductor capital equipment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 70.6% over the last 60 days.

SM Energy Company SM: This energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. LSPD: This cloud services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.7% over the last 60 days.

MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO: This investment holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. SGC: This apparel company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

