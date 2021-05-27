New Strong Buy Stocks for May 27th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) : This diversified transportation services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 11% over the last 60 days.
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Quote
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) : This specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Price and Consensus
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Quote
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) : This sporting goods retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. Price and Consensus
DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. Quote
General Motors Company (GM) : This designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
General Motors Company Price and Consensus
General Motors Company price-consensus-chart | General Motors Company Quote
Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) : This insurance products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.
Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Selective Insurance Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
