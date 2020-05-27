New Strong Buy Stocks For May 27th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX): This company that provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd Price and Consensus
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd price-consensus-chart | ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Quote
Frontline Ltd. (FRO): This shipping company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.1% over the last 60 days.
Frontline Ltd. Price and Consensus
Frontline Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Frontline Ltd. Quote
Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR): This company that providers semiconductor packaging and test services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
Amkor Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus
Amkor Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amkor Technology, Inc. Quote
Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NRBO): This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 65.6% over the last 60 days.
Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. Price and Consensus
Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. price-consensus-chart | Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. Quote
SYNNEX Corporation (SNX): This leading business process services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.8% over the last 60 days.
SYNNEX Corporation Price and Consensus
SYNNEX Corporation price-consensus-chart | SYNNEX Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.
Click here for the 6 trades >>
Click to get this free report
SYNNEX Corporation (SNX): Free Stock Analysis Report
Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NRBO): Free Stock Analysis Report
Frontline Ltd. (FRO): Free Stock Analysis Report
Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASX): Free Stock Analysis Report
Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.