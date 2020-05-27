New Strong Buy Stocks For May 27th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX): This company that provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO): This shipping company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.1% over the last 60 days.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR): This company that providers semiconductor packaging and test services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NRBO): This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 65.6% over the last 60 days.

SYNNEX Corporation (SNX): This leading business process services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.8% over the last 60 days.

