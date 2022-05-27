Technology

New Strong Buy Stocks for May 27th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:    

Continental Resources CLR: This Oklahoma–based company which is an explorer and producer of oil and natural gas, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.3% over the last 60 days.

Continental Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Westlake Corp. WLK: This company which is a global producer and supplier of materials and innovative products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.7% over the last 60 days.

Westlake Corp. Price and Consensus

AutoNation AN: This largest automotive retailer in the United States which offers vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus

Methanex MEOH: This Canada-based company which is the world’s largest supplier of methanol to North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Latin America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 15.7% over the last 60 days.

Methanex Corporation Price and Consensus

Capital Product Partners CPLP: This international shipping company which is a leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

Capital Product Partners L.P. Price and Consensus

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

 


Most Popular