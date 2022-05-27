New Strong Buy Stocks for May 27th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Continental Resources CLR: This Oklahoma–based company which is an explorer and producer of oil and natural gas, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.3% over the last 60 days.

Continental Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Continental Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Continental Resources, Inc. Quote

Westlake Corp. WLK: This company which is a global producer and supplier of materials and innovative products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.7% over the last 60 days.

Westlake Corp. Price and Consensus

Westlake Corp. price-consensus-chart | Westlake Corp. Quote

AutoNation AN: This largest automotive retailer in the United States which offers vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus

AutoNation, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AutoNation, Inc. Quote

Methanex MEOH: This Canada-based company which is the world’s largest supplier of methanol to North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Latin America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 15.7% over the last 60 days.

Methanex Corporation Price and Consensus

Methanex Corporation price-consensus-chart | Methanex Corporation Quote

Capital Product Partners CPLP: This international shipping company which is a leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

Capital Product Partners L.P. Price and Consensus

Capital Product Partners L.P. price-consensus-chart | Capital Product Partners L.P. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





Just Released: The Biggest Tech IPOs of 2022

For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the most anticipated tech IPOs expected to launch this year. Concerns about Federal interest rates and inflation caused many private companies to stay on the bench- leading to companies with better brand recognition and higher growth rates getting into the game. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity. See the complete list today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.