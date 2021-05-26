New Strong Buy Stocks for May 26th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (DFIN) : This risk and compliance solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 89.9% over the last 60 days.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) : This optical retailer that sells eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.

Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) : This manufacturer and distributor of components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.6% over the last 60 days.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) : This high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.5% over the last 60 days.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL) : This multi-channel specialty retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

