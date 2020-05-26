New Strong Buy Stocks For May 26th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX): This company that develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI): This company that designs and manufactures analog radio frequency has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 70% over the last 60 days.

Pluralsight, Inc. (PS): This company that provides a technology skill development solution has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM): This company that manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO): This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

