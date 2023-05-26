New Strong Buy Stocks for May 26th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

HeidelbergCement HDELY: This building materials manufacturer which is engaged in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.1% over the last 60 days.

Encore Wire WIRE: This company which is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

Haemonetics HAE: This company which provides blood management solutions to customers encompassing blood and plasma collectors, hospitals and health care providers globally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

W.W. Grainger GWW: This company which is a broad line, business-to-business distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products and services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 day.

Murphy USA MUSA: This company which is leading independent retailer of motor fuel and convenience merchandise in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

