New Strong Buy Stocks for May 26th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Ternium TX: This leading producer of flat and long steel products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.2% over the last 60 days.
Ternium S.A. Price and Consensus
Ternium S.A. price-consensus-chart | Ternium S.A. Quote
IBEX Limited IBEX: This Washington-based company which provides outsourced CX solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 21.5% over the last 60 days.
IBEX Limited Price and Consensus
IBEX Limited price-consensus-chart | IBEX Limited Quote
Alpha Metallurgical Resources AMR: This Bristol-based mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.9% over the last 60 days.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Quote
Vishay Intertechnology VSH: This company which is a global manufacturer and supplier of semiconductors and passive components, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Price and Consensus
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Quote
Axcelis Technologies ACLS: This company which is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.
Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Axcelis Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
