New Strong Buy Stocks for May 26th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Ternium TX: This leading producer of flat and long steel products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.2% over the last 60 days.

IBEX Limited IBEX: This Washington-based company which provides outsourced CX solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 21.5% over the last 60 days.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources AMR: This Bristol-based mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.9% over the last 60 days.

Vishay Intertechnology VSH: This company which is a global manufacturer and supplier of semiconductors and passive components, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

Axcelis Technologies ACLS: This company which is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

