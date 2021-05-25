New Strong Buy Stocks for May 25th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL) : This designer, and manufacturer of driveline and metal forming products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) : This retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Cummins Inc. (CMI) : This company that designs, manufactures, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY) : This company that designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) : This company that develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

