New Strong Buy Stocks for May 25th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

DAQO New Energy DQ: This Wanzhou, China-based company which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.9% over the last 60 days.

Methanex MEOH: This Vancouver- based corporation which is the world’s largest supplier of methanol to North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Latin America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 15.7% over the last 60 days.

AutoNation AN: This largest automotive retailer in the United States which offers vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

Forward Air FWRD: This company which is a leading provider of ground transportation and related logistics services to the North American air freight and expedited LTL market, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

Malibu Boats MBUU: This Loudon-based company which operates as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sport boats primarily in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





