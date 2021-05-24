New Strong Buy Stocks for May 24th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Facebook, Inc. (FB) : This developer of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

Facebook, Inc. Price and Consensus

Facebook, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Facebook, Inc. Quote

Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) : This designer, manufacturer, and supplier of application-specific standard products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Diodes Incorporated Price and Consensus

Diodes Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Diodes Incorporated Quote

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (MCBS) : This bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. Quote

Target Corporation (TGT) : This general merchandise retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.8% over the last 60 days.

Target Corporation Price and Consensus

Target Corporation price-consensus-chart | Target Corporation Quote

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT) : This company that designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.