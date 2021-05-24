New Strong Buy Stocks for May 24th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Facebook, Inc. (FB) : This developer of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.
Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) : This designer, manufacturer, and supplier of application-specific standard products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.
MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (MCBS) : This bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.
Target Corporation (TGT) : This general merchandise retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.8% over the last 60 days.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT) : This company that designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.
