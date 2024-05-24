New Strong Buy Stocks for May 24th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

First BanCorp. FBP: This bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

First BanCorp. Price and Consensus

First BanCorp. price-consensus-chart | First BanCorp. Quote

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH: This cruise company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Price and Consensus

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Quote

Owens Corning OC: This building materials company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Owens Corning Inc Price and Consensus

Owens Corning Inc price-consensus-chart | Owens Corning Inc Quote

Janus Henderson Group plc JHG: This asset management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

Janus Henderson Group plc Price and Consensus

Janus Henderson Group plc price-consensus-chart | Janus Henderson Group plc Quote

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. COOP: This non-bank mortgage servicing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

MR. COOPER GROUP INC Price and Consensus

MR. COOPER GROUP INC price-consensus-chart | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

