New Strong Buy Stocks for May 24th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

LouisianaPacific LPX: This leading manufacturer of sustainable, quality engineered wood building materials, structural framing products as well as exterior siding for use in residential, industrial and light commercial construction, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.3% over the last 60 days.

LouisianaPacific Corporation Price and Consensus

LouisianaPacific Corporation price-consensus-chart | LouisianaPacific Corporation Quote

Enerplus ERF: This Alberta, Canada-based independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.8% over the last 60 days.

Enerplus Corporation Price and Consensus

Enerplus Corporation price-consensus-chart | Enerplus Corporation Quote

Energy Transfer ET: This Dallas-based company which owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 15.0% over the last 60 days.

Energy Transfer LP Price and Consensus

Energy Transfer LP price-consensus-chart | Energy Transfer LP Quote

POINTS.COM INC PCOM: This Toronto-based company which is a trusted partner to the world's leading loyalty programs, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.0% over the last 60 days.

Points.com Inc. Price and Consensus

Points.com Inc. price-consensus-chart | Points.com Inc. Quote

Pampa Energia PAM: This largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina which is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

Pampa Energia S.A. Price and Consensus

Pampa Energia S.A. price-consensus-chart | Pampa Energia S.A. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.