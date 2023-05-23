New Strong Buy Stocks for May 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Crescent Point Energy CPG: This company which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.0% over the last 60 days.
Crescent Point Energy Corporation Price and Consensus
Crescent Point Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | Crescent Point Energy Corporation Quote
Park-Ohio PKOH: This company which provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States operates in manufactured products and logistics segment serving a wide variety of industrial markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 day.
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. price-consensus-chart | Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Quote
PGT Innovations PGTI: This company which is one of the largest impact-resistant window and door manufacturers in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.0% over the last 60 days.
PGT, Inc. Price and Consensus
PGT, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PGT, Inc. Quote
Perion Network PERI: This global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Perion Network Ltd Price and Consensus
Perion Network Ltd price-consensus-chart | Perion Network Ltd Quote
Murphy USA MUSA: This company which is a leading independent retailer of motor fuel and convenience merchandise in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Murphy USA Inc. Price and Consensus
Murphy USA Inc. price-consensus-chart | Murphy USA Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
