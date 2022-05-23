New Strong Buy Stocks for May 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Marathon Oil MRO: This Texas-based leading oil and natural gas exploration and production (‘E&P’) company with operations in the United States and Africa, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 58.3% over the last 60 days.

Steel Dynamics STLD: This leading steel producers and metal recyclers in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.8% over the last 60 days.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ASO: This Texas-based company which provides sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailers principally in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

AutoNation AN: This largest automotive retailer in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

TransAlta TAC: This largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company in Canada, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

You can the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

