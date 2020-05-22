New Strong Buy Stocks for May 22nd
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASX): This company that provides semiconductor manufacturing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. Price and Consensus
Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. Quote
DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU): This company that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 30 days.
DouYu International Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
DouYu International Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | DouYu International Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Quote
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL): This company that provides financial and investment services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Price and Consensus
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. price-consensus-chart | Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Quote
Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. (HCFT): This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.
HUNT COMPANIES FINANCE TRUST, INC. Price and Consensus
HUNT COMPANIES FINANCE TRUST, INC. price-consensus-chart | HUNT COMPANIES FINANCE TRUST, INC. Quote
PFSweb, Inc. (PFSW): This international provider of transaction management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
PFSweb, Inc. Price and Consensus
PFSweb, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PFSweb, Inc. Quote
