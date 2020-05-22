New Strong Buy Stocks for May 22nd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASX): This company that provides semiconductor manufacturing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. Price and Consensus

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. Quote

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU): This company that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 30 days.

DouYu International Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

DouYu International Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | DouYu International Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL): This company that provides financial and investment services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Price and Consensus

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. price-consensus-chart | Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Quote

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. (HCFT): This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

HUNT COMPANIES FINANCE TRUST, INC. Price and Consensus

HUNT COMPANIES FINANCE TRUST, INC. price-consensus-chart | HUNT COMPANIES FINANCE TRUST, INC. Quote

PFSweb, Inc. (PFSW): This international provider of transaction management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

PFSweb, Inc. Price and Consensus

PFSweb, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PFSweb, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.

See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.