New Strong Buy Stocks for May 22nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Luxfer Holdings PLC LXFR: This manufacturer of high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. SGC: This seller of apparel and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.

Trustmark Corporation TRMK: This bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO: This retailer and wholesaler of lifestyle products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

Harte Hanks, Inc. HHS: This customer experience company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

