Investing

New Strong Buy Stocks for May 21st

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) : This freight transportation and integrated logistics services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.9% over the last 60 days.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR) : This company that designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.7% over the last 60 days.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO) : This provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Guess', Inc. (GES) : This company that designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) : This provider of supply chain solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

