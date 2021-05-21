New Strong Buy Stocks for May 21st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) : This freight transportation and integrated logistics services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.9% over the last 60 days.
ArcBest Corporation Price and Consensus
ArcBest Corporation price-consensus-chart | ArcBest Corporation Quote
Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR) : This company that designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.7% over the last 60 days.
Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. Quote
Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO) : This provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
Echo Global Logistics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Echo Global Logistics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Echo Global Logistics, Inc. Quote
Guess', Inc. (GES) : This company that designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.
Guess', Inc. Price and Consensus
Guess', Inc. price-consensus-chart | Guess', Inc. Quote
XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) : This provider of supply chain solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.
XPO Logistics, Inc. Price and Consensus
XPO Logistics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | XPO Logistics, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.
Click here for the 4 trades >>
Click to get this free report
XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO): Free Stock Analysis Report
Guess, Inc. (GES): Free Stock Analysis Report
Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO): Free Stock Analysis Report
Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR): Free Stock Analysis Report
ArcBest Corporation (ARCB): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.