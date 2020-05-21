New Strong Buy Stocks For May 21st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Gold Fields Limited (GFI): This world's largest unhedged gold producer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.5% over the last 90 days.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN): This company that engages in the design and manufacture of photonic integrated circuit has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 61.8% over the last 60 days.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI): This company that provides ower analog semiconductor solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 54.5% over the last 60 days.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO): This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Cabot Oil Gas Corporation (COG): This independent gas exploration company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

