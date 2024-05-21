New Strong Buy Stocks for May 21st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Janus Henderson Group plc JHG: This asset management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

First Community Bankshares, Inc. FCBC: This financial holding company for First Community Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Southern Copper Corporation SCCO: This miner of copper and other minerals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

Owens Corning OC: This construction materials company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Diversified Energy Company PLC DEC: This owner and operator of natural gas and oil wells from the Appalachian Basin has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

