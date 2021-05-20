New Strong Buy Stocks for May 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) : This company that acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Price and Consensus

Canadian Natural Resources Limited price-consensus-chart | Canadian Natural Resources Limited Quote

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) : This diversified transportation services company that operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP) : This bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.4% over the last 60 days.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

BCB Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BCB Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Owens Corning (OC) : This manufacturer and marketer of a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.8% over the last 60 days.

Owens Corning Inc Price and Consensus

Owens Corning Inc price-consensus-chart | Owens Corning Inc Quote

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (MCBS) : This banking products and services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG): Free Stock Analysis Report



MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (MCBS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ): Free Stock Analysis Report



BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ (BCBP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.