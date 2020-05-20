New Strong Buy Stocks for May 20th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM): This company that is a leading marketer and manufacturer of consumer food and beverage products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM): This world's largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS): This diversified telecom service provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.4% over the last 60 days.
IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. (IRS): This company that invests in and develops industrial, commercial and residential real estate has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.5% over the last 60 days.
Kopin Corporation (KOPN): This leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
