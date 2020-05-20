New Strong Buy Stocks for May 20th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM): This company that is a leading marketer and manufacturer of consumer food and beverage products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

The J. M. Smucker Company Price and Consensus

The J. M. Smucker Company price-consensus-chart | The J. M. Smucker Company Quote

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM): This world's largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. Price and Consensus

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. Quote

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS): This diversified telecom service provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.4% over the last 60 days.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Quote

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. (IRS): This company that invests in and develops industrial, commercial and residential real estate has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.5% over the last 60 days.

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Price and Consensus

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. price-consensus-chart | IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Quote

Kopin Corporation (KOPN): This leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Kopin Corporation Price and Consensus

Kopin Corporation price-consensus-chart | Kopin Corporation Quote

