New Strong Buy Stocks for May 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. ARR: This company which invests in residential mortgage-backed securities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. GRIN: This international shipping company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. AMR: This met and thermal coal mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. BSM: This company that owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

HCI Group, Inc. HCI: This property, casualty insurance, information technology and real estate company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

